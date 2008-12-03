How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Yogen Max Charges Laptops with Feet

The Yogen Max is a foot pedal laptop charger that will fold up for easy travel, allowing you to run your laptop like an antique sewing machine. http://www.easy-energy.biz/

Of course, we all know that the human body coupled with the right balance of mechanical generators can produce electricity. But if you're one of those people who compulsively taps their foot anyway, the Yogen Max can help you run your laptop from anywhere—not just when you're stuck travelling abroad without adapters, but when half your body is pinned under a tree in the wilderness, and all you have is one leg free and an open laptop to call for help.

There's no release date or price at this time, but we'll keep an eye out for ya (pending we're not trapped under a tree somewhere in the wilderness without access to laptop power). [Easy Energy via Coolest Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles