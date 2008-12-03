Yogen Max Charges Laptops with Feet

The Yogen Max is a foot pedal laptop charger that will fold up for easy travel, allowing you to run your laptop like an antique sewing machine. http://www.easy-energy.biz/

Of course, we all know that the human body coupled with the right balance of mechanical generators can produce electricity. But if you're one of those people who compulsively taps their foot anyway, the Yogen Max can help you run your laptop from anywhere—not just when you're stuck travelling abroad without adapters, but when half your body is pinned under a tree in the wilderness, and all you have is one leg free and an open laptop to call for help.

There's no release date or price at this time, but we'll keep an eye out for ya (pending we're not trapped under a tree somewhere in the wilderness without access to laptop power). [Easy Energy via Coolest Gadgets]