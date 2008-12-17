Yamanote Train Bank Lays Down Tracks To Financial Savings

What better place to save your yen than this adorable bank in the shape of Japan's iconic Yamanote subway train? Each deposit triggers the bank to play a melody from a randomly chosen Yamanote station.

The Yamanote line carries an estimated daily ridership of 3~5 million passengers. That's comparable to the number of people that use the entire New York subway system. If you put a penny in for every person who got on the line each day, you'd have a crapload of pennies... and probably a completely empty bank account. The price for "train"ing you to save is $US90. [Gizmine]