X-Touch Mixer Faucet Is Precise and Informative

The X-Touch Mixer faucet trades analogue knobs or levers for buttons so you can regulate exactly what temperature the water is. Better, it has a digital readout to show you exactly what temp it is.

X-Touch is a product of Newform Italy, and looks to be either a sink faucet or a bath faucet. Either way, we're glad to not be burning our hands/mouths/genitals from water that's just slightly too scalding. If they can only mesh this with the type of showerhead that you can set it to a certain temperature and shut off automatically, this would be the ultimate faucet. [Trendir via Like Cool via Uber Gizmo]