World's First Single-Sided Blu-ray/DVD Hybrid Disc Unveiled

Infinity Storage Media has a hybrid disc with both Blu-ray and DVD data layers. This means that it'll play on your ancient budget DVD player but it'll also play in high-def in a Blu-ray player.

This is done by stacking the DVD layers on top of Blu-ray layer with permeable layers of varying thickness in between. The differing wavelengths of blue and red lasers allow them to penetrate to a specific depth and read off the corresponding layer. Though the concept is far from new, Infinity is the first to bring these discs into production. [AV Watch]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

