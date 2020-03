Not that I have cubicle-mates anymore, but back when I was in an office I would've loved this chair. No, I don't want to talk to you about Perez Hilton! Leave me alone!

The Workbay Chair is designed by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Vitra, and comes with a high backrest that acts as blinders for the user. It's hoodie-like top gives you the feeling of being cut off, acoustically and visually, from the rest of your surroundings. Awesome. No price listed. [Design Blog]