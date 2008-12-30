Winners of the Go Miniman Go Lego Video Contest

Here you have the winners of the Go Miniman Go video contest, that celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the Lego minifig. It was difficult, as many were simply amazing, but here are the best five.
Fifth place
Title:
Attack of the Second Amendment
Author:
Zach Macias
Fourth place
Title
The Archeologists
Author
Dobromil Nosek
Third place
Title:
The Creators
Author:
Jumpei Mitsui
Prize: A special set designed by Lego owner Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen.
Second place
Title:
Weltraffer
Authors:
Christian Denkhaus
Hendrik Denkhaus
Kilian Helmbrecht
Lukas Helmbrecht
Prize: Lego Yellow Castle
Winner
Title:
Train to Catch
Author:
David Boddy
Grand Prize: Lego Galaxy Explorer
Congratulations to the winner and the rest of the top five entries.
Special thanks to Julie Stern, the Lego company, and the judges—Lego movie directors Nathan Wells, David Pagano, Nate Burr, and Lego's director of Marketing Communications Keith Malone.
And to all who participated, thank you very much. The creativity and time you put into this was amazing. Stay tuned for another post with the rest of the entries, 33—and the five runner ups, which also get smaller prices. [All the posts related to the contest]