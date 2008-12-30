Winners of the Go Miniman Go Lego Video Contest

Here you have the winners of the Go Miniman Go video contest, that celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the Lego minifig. It was difficult, as many were simply amazing, but here are the best five.

Fifth place

Title:

Attack of the Second Amendment

Author:

Zach Macias



Fourth place

Title

The Archeologists

Author

Dobromil Nosek



Third place

Title:

The Creators

Author:

Jumpei Mitsui

Prize: A special set designed by Lego owner Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen.



Second place

Title:

Weltraffer

Authors:

Christian Denkhaus

Hendrik Denkhaus

Kilian Helmbrecht

Lukas Helmbrecht

Prize: Lego Yellow Castle



Winner

Title:

Train to Catch

Author:

David Boddy

Grand Prize: Lego Galaxy Explorer



Congratulations to the winner and the rest of the top five entries.

Special thanks to Julie Stern, the Lego company, and the judges—Lego movie directors Nathan Wells, David Pagano, Nate Burr, and Lego's director of Marketing Communications Keith Malone.

And to all who participated, thank you very much. The creativity and time you put into this was amazing. Stay tuned for another post with the rest of the entries, 33—and the five runner ups, which also get smaller prices. [All the posts related to the contest]