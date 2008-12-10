How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Win A BRAVIA Z Series LCD TV Worth $3,399

Bravia.jpgDon't ever say we don't love you. Following hot on the heels of our GizGrow comp, we have a BRAVIA Z Series LCD TV from Sony up for grabs- and you don't even have to be creative to win it.

For your chance to win the TV (Model no. KDL40Z4500)- valued at $3,399-, or one of five $100 gift vouchers to DJs, Coles/Myer, Harvey Norman, Bunnings, simply click through to the Giz survey and tell us about yourself. The survey will only take a few minutes to do and is an incredibly easy way to score yourself an awesome tele will go a long way in helping us figure out what special souls are reading our precious site.

[Survey]

[Terms and Conditions]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles