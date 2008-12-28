'Will It Blend?' iPhone App: The Christmas Present Nobody Wanted

YouTube superstar Tom Dickson gained massive fame when he turned an iPhone into dust, mocking all of us who don't have one. Now, he brings his videos to the App Store, with a twist!

The app, surprisingly called "Will It Blend?", contains 20 of the most popular blending videos, including the iPhone (so meta!), glowsticks, marbles, and Chuck Norris. But here's the twist: the videos are in stellar quality, filmed with a RED camera, which should let you see the resulting dust more clearly than ever before. It's available for only $US0.99 until the end of the year, so, um, I guess I should tell you to jump on this quick before the price doubles. You can download it here (link opens iTunes). [TUAW]