How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Wii Fit Could Kill You: Wii Hospitalises 10 People a Week

Wii Fit apparently turns you into a new man by literally breaking you. The Sun reports that the Wii is sending at least 10 people a week to the hospital with Wii-itis. Oh, it's worse.

Not only has there "been a 100 percent increase in patients complaining of Wii-itis," according to Dr. Dev Mukerjee of Broomfield Hospital, Essex, UK—a symptom that's never really described, but apparently caused by "sudden movements, resulting in tendon stretching or tearing"—the Wii could cause lifelong injuries. "It's possible Wii-itis may lead to rheumatism or arthritis later in life. Patients often have inflamation [sic]of the shoulder or wrist," says Dr. Mukerjee.

And let's not forget Wii-knee, which results from.... "the bending of the knee from the Wii-Fit game."

God forbid you actually move or bend your knees people. If anything, these people should be moving more, and then the generally mild activity induced by the Wii would not strain their criminally underused joints. Now they have the perfect excuse to be fat and lazy forever.

So, remember all this if you're thinking about picking one up for your parents for Christmas. It's not too late to take it back. [Fox News]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles