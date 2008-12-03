Wii Drum High Turns Your Controllers Into a Shaky PC Drum Set

Wii Music set up a solid control scheme for drumming with the console's various attachments, which hacker He Zhao has basically replicated. Except this time it's free, customisable and on your PC.

Just like in its Wii progenitor, this program follows a simple pattern: feet control bass drums, while the swinging hands take care of each other components, depending on which button is depressed during movement. For such a simple hack it's kind of impressive how accurately the sounds are matched to movements, and the possibility of endless drum sample customisation means that with some refining, this could actually serve as a passable—if minimal—electronic drum kit. [He Zhao]