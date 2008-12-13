How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Why Apple Keynotes Are On Tuesday

Apple cultists know that Apple announces news and has big Keynotes on Tuesday. But most don't realise why this happens on this particular day of the week, and accept the legacy of the pattern as some sort of cult tradition handed down since days of Woz. But Woz told me that it started after his time. So I poked around a bit, and found out that Tuesday's Apple news turns out to be just another practical left brain decision built entirely around the news cycle.

Travel: Journalists won't travel on Sundays, a non working day, for an event or presentation on Monday.
Weeklies: While a blog or website only needs moments to distribute the news, the longest lead time of any publication that can still be considered timely is the weekly. And the Print cycle for most weeklies is run such that Wednesday or Thursday is not always enough time for the weeklies to get the news in print.
Analysts: Analyst briefings are usually set the day before the news, minimizing time for info to leak out.
Set Up: The Apple event team has an extra last minute working day to set up their event.
It's PR 101: Apparently, most companies aim for Tuesday as an important day to break news for all the reasons above. It's just that most companies don't get noticed for this, because their news isn't received by millions of cultists.

I'm still not sure when this pattern started, but Woz said that the tradition started after his time at Apple, and if I had to guess, would keep going far after print news is gone. I mean, why mess with tradition?

[Thanks to the ex Apple PR folks, as well as Leander Kahney of Cult of Mac for this information (and Woz for being Fuzzy and Nice)]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles