You probably remember the ol' lemon/copper battery via electrolysis experiment from when Mr. Wizard blew your mind with it in 1958. But this "Citrus Clock" by French design troupe Anna Gram updates the concept with a touch of Ikea sensibilities, to the point where we might be cool with this sitting on the kitchen counter (quick access for lemon tea). But the UV bug light we'd have to install next to it to catch the fruit flies might cancel out the sleekness. [Anna Gram via Design Boom]