What is Creative Zii Stemcell Computing? Your Guess is as Bad as Mine

A teaser for something called Zii was sent out by Creative, a company known for soundcards, mentioning the ambitious sounding and pretend terminology "stemcell computing". Updated 3:47pm: iTunes Competitor?

The website referenced at zii.com has this info:

• The words "Zii". (Can assume that Nintendo's Lawyers are powering up.)

• The words "Everything you know is about to change".

• The text Stemcell (as one word, not two).

• Four leaf clovers that sparkle.

• The font for "Z" on Zii is some weird and terrible design that is also probably used for the Z on the neon sign of every shitty club called Zanzibar from Boston to Hawaii.

Entering this data into the generally infallible Gizmotronic super computer (A cluster of Dreamcasts and US Robotics 56k modems, connected over RJ-45) I've calculated to 99.5% probability that Creative Labs is getting into gadget cloning as a way to remain competitive in the mp3 player market, a market they were relevant in in 2001. They're going to use this tech to master the design methodology of 10th party Chinese knock off firms and save on research and development costs. And they will first clone another iPod and late in 2009 they'll get ambitious and clone the iPod Touch named Dolly the ipoddy. I have bet the Engadget guys 100 bucks and 10 links this is true.

But, considering our 0.5% chance of Gizmodotronic making a mistake, what do you think it is?

Update: Commenters Adam Lang and MichelleDatsun have earned their stars by taking the entire 1 minute to search the USPTO for Zii, coming up with an entry dated on September 18th of 2008, listing the probably purposefully broad description below. What is interesting is the section referring to "Providing on-line facilities, via a global computer network, to enable users to program the scheduling of audio, video, text and other multimedia content, including music, concerts, videos, radio, television, news, sports, games, cultural events, and entertainment-related programs". That all sounds a lot like some sort of social network or content distribution system, which the top players of significance, the Zune and iPod, have with their desktop apps. Interesting and it makes sense for Creative to make something like this (or give up) but there's no way to fit the "stemcell computing" aspect of the teaser into the analysis.

We'll find out soon enough.

[Zii.com via Paul at Engadget]