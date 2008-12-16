What a Wiimote to the TV Actually Looks Like

There've been tons and tons of aftermath shots of what an LCD TV looks like after it's met a Wiimote, but this may be the first actual recorded instance of said violence. It's mesmerising.

UPDATE: I've moved the clip to after the jump - damn thing kept starting as soon as I opened the homepage!

To be honest, calling for mama would be the first thing I'd do too if I just "bowled" my TV. The second would be to get on my knees and weep. But the third would probably be watching what I just did in slow motion, as the ripples of my careless bowling spread across all 32-inches of liquid crystal. [Fandome - Thanks Karl!]