How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

What a Wiimote to the TV Actually Looks Like

There've been tons and tons of aftermath shots of what an LCD TV looks like after it's met a Wiimote, but this may be the first actual recorded instance of said violence. It's mesmerising.

UPDATE: I've moved the clip to after the jump - damn thing kept starting as soon as I opened the homepage!

To be honest, calling for mama would be the first thing I'd do too if I just "bowled" my TV. The second would be to get on my knees and weep. But the third would probably be watching what I just did in slow motion, as the ripples of my careless bowling spread across all 32-inches of liquid crystal. [Fandome - Thanks Karl!]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles