Whac-a-Butt: Our Job Here Is Done

Sure, the concept behind Whac-a-Mole makes a lot more sense. But what fun did anyone ever have spanking sense with a plastic mallet?

Whac-a-Butt is a reinterpretation of the classic, featuring seven butts that must be whacked. With each successful butt hammering (the inclusion of a hammer in this set stinks a bit of anachronism, but then again, this is a game in which butts pop out of little holes to a timer) a slapping noise is made (again, not quite fitting a hammer, but we've never struck a butt with a hammer so who knows what that might sound like).

Whac-a-Butt sells for $US22, includes batteries and it is specifically not appropriate for your office's secret Santa gift exchange. [Gobaz via Nerd Approved]