Well What Do You Know, It's a New Windows 7 Boot Screen

Each release of Windows treats us to a new boot screen. XP had its endless progress bar, and Vista added its emblem. Windows 7, though, gets a glowing Microsoft blob.

As is always the case with early software, this video could represent a concept that never makes it to manufacture. However, as Ars Technica notes, Microsoft tends not to change their boot screens much during the course of testing a news versions of Windows, and this looks a bit polished for a temporary stopgap.

If included in next month's beta release, the MS blob will likely make its way to your desktop in the end. So basically, get ready to see a lot of this thing (But not too much). [Ars—Thanks, Sicarious]