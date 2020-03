Watermelon is the best fruit, so this watermelon wrist rest screen cleaner is just about the greatest computer accessory ever.

All you need is $US12 and you'll be able to get your own. Might we recommend two? You do have two wrists, and we know for a fact that you're a dirty guy with a dirty screen. Man, watermelons are so great. [Urban Couture NY via Nerd Approved] Yes