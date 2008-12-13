Waterflux Art Museum Is Clearly an Alien Cockroach Nest

Horrific yet incredibly intriguing is the only way I can describe this spiked and gelatinous alien nest that mimics the landscape around it. Fortunately, it won't hold any eggs waiting to snatch human bodies.

In reality, it's an art museum and alpine ice research station that will be completed next year in the Swiss alps. The construction of the building will use a computer numerical control drilling machine, which will manufacture 180 pieces out of 2,000 cubic meters of wood. The pieces will be assembled on site.

Head to Archdaily to read all the details and see more images. [Archdaily]