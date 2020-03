I have often wondered how the paper calendar continues to be marketable in an era of mobile phones and widgets. Then again, most calendars are not nearly as hilarious as the Warbot 2009 edition.

Whether military contractor Qinetiq actually intended this company swag to be hilarious is open to debate—but how could it be a mistake? Gun-wielding robots in Santa hats, sexy shots of robots and mustachioed dudes, George W. Bush—this is a work of genius. [Danger Room via Boing Boing Gadgets]