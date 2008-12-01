How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Waistband Stretcher Only Delays the Inevitable Muumuu Purchase in Your Future

While many people use the shopping bonanza Black Friday (now deadly, btw) to secure new clothes as.gifts for loved ones, I use it as an excuse to buy new pants because my old ones don't fit after Thanksgiving dinner. Thankfully, I won't have to do that anymore, because the Waistband Stretcher removes that task and all other vestiges of personal accountability from the equation forever.

The $US30 device slips into a pair of jeans or slacks and does as advertised. It stretches them out to a more pleasing and comfortable size 40, or whatever your waistline might be after a full day of gorging on turkey, potatoes and pie.

The stretcher promises to breath new life into your old wardrobe by adding one to five inches of extra girth. All you have to do is moisten the waistband of your pants, shorts or skirts and insert the stretcher. It's "easier and more economical than taking tight-waisted clothes to the tailor for alterations," says the marketing spiel, and who are we to argue?! The sad thing for the heftiest amongst us is the Waistband Stretcher only "rescues" garments with waistbands ranging from 21" to 45". But look on the bright side, you 46-inchers—there's always the muumuu! [Skymall via Random Good Stuff]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles