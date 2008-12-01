Waistband Stretcher Only Delays the Inevitable Muumuu Purchase in Your Future

While many people use the shopping bonanza Black Friday (now deadly, btw) to secure new clothes as.gifts for loved ones, I use it as an excuse to buy new pants because my old ones don't fit after Thanksgiving dinner. Thankfully, I won't have to do that anymore, because the Waistband Stretcher removes that task and all other vestiges of personal accountability from the equation forever.

The $US30 device slips into a pair of jeans or slacks and does as advertised. It stretches them out to a more pleasing and comfortable size 40, or whatever your waistline might be after a full day of gorging on turkey, potatoes and pie.

The stretcher promises to breath new life into your old wardrobe by adding one to five inches of extra girth. All you have to do is moisten the waistband of your pants, shorts or skirts and insert the stretcher. It's "easier and more economical than taking tight-waisted clothes to the tailor for alterations," says the marketing spiel, and who are we to argue?! The sad thing for the heftiest amongst us is the Waistband Stretcher only "rescues" garments with waistbands ranging from 21" to 45". But look on the bright side, you 46-inchers—there's always the muumuu! [Skymall via Random Good Stuff]