The full details won't be available until CES this year, but Vuzix is already teasing us with this image of their Wrap 920AV video glasses.

Apparently, the Wrao 920AV will be "the first to actually function as sunglasses or portable video eyewear. It'll combine virtual reality (VR) capabilities as well as augmented reality (AR) features." Holy crap that is awesome. We have enjoyed Vuzix products in the past, but these things have us giddy with excitement. [Vuzix]