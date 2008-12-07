Virtual Visit to the Gizmodo Gallery

Jesus H Christ. The Gizmodo Gallery is kicking arse, as my hangover from yesterday's party demonstrates. For those of you who can't come, German photographer Joergen Geerds has done a ultra-high definition virtual reality panorama. Check it out:

You can zoom in using the shift key in your keyboard (or your mouse zoom button). The level of detail is amazing, and the VR execution absolutely flawless. If you want to see more of his work—or perhaps commission some job—visit New York Panorama. And don't forget to check his his photos of NYC at night. Gorgeous.