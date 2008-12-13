Virtual GT Racing System Now 50% Off, Available for Only $US9,800

Guys, I found a great deal for people looking for a last-minute Christmas present! The Virtual GT Racing Simulator, which usually retails for $US19,700, is on sale for a mere $9,800! How can you resist?

The Virtual GT Racing Simulator has a 500W speaker system, a 4-corner independent suspension, a MasterCraft racing seat, a force-feedback steering wheel, electronic controls, a fully adjustable chassis, a hands-free intercom system, a 42-inch Panasonic plasma TV and a, uh, Playstation 2. Because everybody knows that racing simulators peaked with Gran Turismo 3.

But hey, if you were looking for the perfect gift for that hard-to-buy-for person, this is it. I mean, what a deep discount! You'll practically save money by buying this! That's how these things work, right? [eBay via BornRich]