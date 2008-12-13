How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Virtual GT Racing System Now 50% Off, Available for Only $US9,800

Guys, I found a great deal for people looking for a last-minute Christmas present! The Virtual GT Racing Simulator, which usually retails for $US19,700, is on sale for a mere $9,800! How can you resist?

The Virtual GT Racing Simulator has a 500W speaker system, a 4-corner independent suspension, a MasterCraft racing seat, a force-feedback steering wheel, electronic controls, a fully adjustable chassis, a hands-free intercom system, a 42-inch Panasonic plasma TV and a, uh, Playstation 2. Because everybody knows that racing simulators peaked with Gran Turismo 3.

But hey, if you were looking for the perfect gift for that hard-to-buy-for person, this is it. I mean, what a deep discount! You'll practically save money by buying this! That's how these things work, right? [eBay via BornRich]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles