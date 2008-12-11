Virgin Mobile Lets You Send Texts to Nobody, Charges For Confirmation

Virgin Mobile has a new service that allows its customers to send text messages into space, with a "formal confirmation" costing $US15.

Yes, sending text messages to nobody in particular, allowing them to travel out in some random direction and end up in space, is the hot new thing. You know, because aliens will know exactly how to interpret "r u coming here aliens? Gtfo." The texts cost the standard rate to send, at least, but $15 for a certificate of confirmation for a text sent to nowhere is kind of crazy.

But hey, you've got to hand it to Virgin Mobile for figuring out a way to collect $US15 from people for mailing out a piece of paper. I mean, that's pure profit right there. Good for you, Virgin Mobile. [Virgin Mobile via Pocket Lint]