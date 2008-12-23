Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo Flies For the First Time

We saw ground tests last week, but yesterday morning WhiteKnightTwo—the funky-looking double-wide plane that will take SpaceShipTwo and its cargo of millionaires on suborbital spaceflights—finally took off on its maiden voyage.

The flight lasted just under an hour, and apparently all went according to plan. You can see some brief in-flight videos at Flightglobal.

I'm digging the design, resembling the two P-51s bolted together for the F-82 Twin Mustang—the last piston-engined fighter ever ordered into producation by the USAF. [Space Fellowship via Slashdot]