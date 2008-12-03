VideoMan Rig Turns You Into the Most Annoying Guy Around Instantly

In theory, the VideoMan suit is designed to allow you to create public protest art on the go. In practice, it'll get you beat up and robbed of all the fancy gear you have strapped to your back.

The rig consists of a video camera, projector, large portable battery pack, power inverters, amplifiers and other noise generators. It looks supremely annoying to wear and even more annoying to be subjected to. I don't know, but something about this thing rubs me the wrong way. Like, who says what you have to say is so important that you have the right to annoy everyone around you with what I can only assume are mediocre art videos with vague, uninformed politics behind them? Stick to message boards, please. [Fernando Llanos via Make]