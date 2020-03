Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo, the ship that will deliver SpaceShipTwo into orbit, just started performing runway tests. We're one step closer to personal space travel, folks.

Yeah, it's just slowly trucking down the runway, but it's the first time we've actually seen this thing in any sort of action. The next step? The first flight, which is expected to happen around the 19th of this month. We still have a bit of a wait before it'll actually deliver SpaceShipTwo into space, but it's exciting to see progress being made. Now just drop the tickets, Virgin. I want to go. [FlightGlobal]