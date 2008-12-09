Video of Multiple Kill Vehicle Test Scares Me Silly

Here's a video of the first test of Lockheed Martin's Multiple Kill Vehicle, hovering and moving in 3D space with deadly precision. But while the video is amazing on itself, how does the MKV work?

The Lockheed Martin's Multiple Kill Vehicle will be the first anti-ballistic missile system designed to search and destroy multiple warheads and countermeasures using a single launcher. The MKV-L will fly into the threat and, instead of exploding, will manoeuvre through the threat launching several kill vehicles targeted at the different warheads and decoys deployed by the enemy missile.

During the test at the Edwards Air Force Base in California, the full-scale prototype MKV flew for 30 seconds, maneuvering while tracking a target at an altitude of 7 metres.

For some reason, seeing this thing floating over the air scares me silly. Maybe it's the way it moves combined with the stuttering sound, but it certainly looks deadly. Fortunately, it will only be deadly to the bad guys weapons.