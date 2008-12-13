ViBook USB Adaptor Runs Many Screens Via USB

The maker of the ViDock Gfx ExpressCard adaptor solution has just come out with another adaptor to connect up to six displays via USB.

The dongle comes at $US130 and can support 1680x1050 or 1600x1200 on both Macs and PCs. It's compatible with the latest MacBook and MacBook Pros, for those of you who need more displays than the one Mini DisplayPort can hold.

Each adaptor supports one display, and you can hook up to six of these to your PC or four up to your Mac for a super crazy panoramic view at your spreadsheets. Compatibility is DVI and VGA, and should be fine with hot plugging in and out. [VillageTronic]