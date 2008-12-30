Vent-Miser Freezes Out the Guests On Schedule

File these under "new to me" category, but while I'd seen programmable thermostats before, I'd never encountered a vent that opened and closed on a timer.

The battery-powered Vent-Miser features a clock that opens and closes the vents at programmable intervals, completely independent of your thermostat's settings. So if your A/C doesn't need to keep your guest room cool on weekdays or if you only need to heat your bedroom at night, the Vent-Miser can automate this process for you, possibly saving you a few bucks in the process.

At about $US25 a pop, the vents definitely lean towards investment rather than instant payoff, but they're a neat idea if you live in a house with crummy HVAC. [Amazon via OhGizmo!]