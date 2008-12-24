The Star Wars Universe is a big, big place, filled with millions of planets, thousands of characters, and George Lucas' ego. There's also seven movies, a cartoon series or two, more books than can be counted, billions of dollars in merchandise, and, somewhere hidden in the deserts of Tatooine, the Star Wars Holiday Special.

For those unaware, the Star Wars Holiday Special was a one off Christmas variety show that aired back in 1978. And it was, without a doubt, the biggest pile of smoking Bantha crap the Universe has ever known. Only the most devoted Star Wars fans have the strength of will - the Force, if you will - to sit through the entire thing. It focussed on Chewbacca's family on Kashyyk, and featured all the main cast from the first Star Wars movie, even though you can tell they weren't really happy about it.

Even if you haven't actually seen the special (and trust me - you're not missing anything at all), Vanity Fair does have an excellent article analysing not just how bad it was, but why it sucked as well. It's well worth a read, especially if you're stuck at work and looking for a way to kill some time on Christmas Eve.

