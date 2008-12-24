How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Vanity Fair Tells Everything You Never Wanted To Know About The Star Wars Holiday Special

star wars holiday special.jpgThe Star Wars Universe is a big, big place, filled with millions of planets, thousands of characters, and George Lucas' ego. There's also seven movies, a cartoon series or two, more books than can be counted, billions of dollars in merchandise, and, somewhere hidden in the deserts of Tatooine, the Star Wars Holiday Special.

For those unaware, the Star Wars Holiday Special was a one off Christmas variety show that aired back in 1978. And it was, without a doubt, the biggest pile of smoking Bantha crap the Universe has ever known. Only the most devoted Star Wars fans have the strength of will - the Force, if you will - to sit through the entire thing. It focussed on Chewbacca's family on Kashyyk, and featured all the main cast from the first Star Wars movie, even though you can tell they weren't really happy about it.

Even if you haven't actually seen the special (and trust me - you're not missing anything at all), Vanity Fair does have an excellent article analysing not just how bad it was, but why it sucked as well. It's well worth a read, especially if you're stuck at work and looking for a way to kill some time on Christmas Eve.

[Vanity Fair via Defamer] [Image source: www.starwarsholidayspecial.com]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles