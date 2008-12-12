Useless Monkey Webcam Smiles and Cheers You On

Behind this monkey's disheveled smile lies a discreet webcam. He clings on to a pencil holder, handy for that USB pencil sharpener you bought during the last Woot-Off, with a special message: "Happy every day."

With a resolution of 800x600 pixels, the webcam will serve your basic Skype needs, even though I'm sure that's not this gadget's most useful trait. I could use a little bit of "Happy every day!" in my life as long as it makes me forget about the other monkey who managed to leave the country with a $US1 trillion deficit. Still the monkey-webcam's adorable smile/pencil holder/webcam combination for $US25 propels the product into "lets-buy-it-for-kicks" territory, even though you know you really don't need it. [USB Geek via Craziest Gadgets]