Use Your Fingers to Tap Out The Jams

For some reason, rhythms I produce by nervously tapping my fingers do not translate well to musical instruments. However, this "Jam" concept could help fidgety individuals like myself become musical virtuosos.

A central hub wirelessly links the Jam finger taps together allowing one, or several people to play sound clips by tapping their fingers on a solid surface. The harder you tap, the louder the volume. You could even change the pitch by dragging your finger along the playing surface. Unfortunately, Jam is only a concept at the moment, so it looks as though I will have to stick with some finger drums to express my deep feelings and thoughts musically. [Yanko]