This USB Card Shaver is the thinnest of its ilk that we've seen and, with a diameter of only 10mm, is perfect for the man-on-the-go trying to hide that he uses an USB shaver in the first place.

The product page explains that its great for business, travelling and as a holiday present for your loved ones. One charge will last you 12 hours of shaving. If you didn't bring your computer, just use the included USB to AC Adaptor. Yours for roughly $US32. [Rakuten]