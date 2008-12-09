US to Deploy Drone Aircraft Along Canadian Border to Prevent Bacon Smuggling

We all know who the real threats to our American way of life are: Canadians. That's why unmanned drone aircraft are set to start patrolling the US/Canadian border.

The drone, which will fly from the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, will begin its patrols in January. Ostensibly, it's on the lookout for terrorists who are trying to sneak into the States, but we all know who the real criminals are: Canadians who are sick of free healthcare and are looking to pay for hospital care in the US. We're on to you, you slimy Canucks! And we won't stand for it! [Breitbart]