The U.S. Army's Secret Weapon: The iPod Touch

This week on the Pentagon Channel (?), a soldier demonstrates the Army's cutting-edge new translation tool: an iPod touch.

The demo iPod looks to have the stock Apple OS, running a custom translation application. It allows the user to select a language, then a situation, and finally a command or question, like "Get down!" in Arabic, which I'm sure comes in handy. The app will also show a video of a CGI soldier saying the selection, in case your platoon is made up of visual learners. It's a pretty cool little program, but I hope the soldiers actually use it instead of playing Tap Tap Revenge like I'm sure they want to. [The Pentagon Channel, thanks Paul!]