Unlock BlackBerry 8000-9000 Series Phones For Free

IntoMobile just found an app that can unlock any BlackBerry 8000 or 9000 series device, free of charge. What's the catch?

Well, it's only semi-legal. You'd better download these files fast before they're taken down (they'll most likely pop up again elsewhere though, with a day or two's delay). The instructions are here, complete with photos of the process. If you want to unlock, hit that up now rather than pay $US30-$US50 to some guy to unlock your phone for you. [Sw box via ZonaBlackBerry via Into Mobile]