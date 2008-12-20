How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Undersea Telecom Cables Cut Again: India, Middle East and Asia Hit Hard

Earlier this year two telecom cables located in the Mediterranean were severed by passing ships. This is an extremely rare occurrence, which is why a second incident is cause for major concern.

A total of three out of four cables were severed this time around, leaving up to 65% of India without internet and phone service. Services to Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Taiwan and Pakistan have also been heavily impacted. If that fourth line goes we are talking about a complete blackout of the Middle East.

The cause for the damage is unknown at this time, although some believe recent seismic activity in the area could be to blame. Either way, the cables won't be fixed until the end of December at least—leaving millions of people in digital limbo...again. [BBC]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

