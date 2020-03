Fans of the early Ultraman series now have something to put on their gift list thanks to this R/C craft from Tokyo-based toy-maker Wiz.

After that, it's only a matter of constructing a crude cityscape diorama and throwing in a spray-painted Godzilla or something into the mix to live out your Japanese superhero fantasies. Although, I highly doubt that this $US35 toy will make it out of Japan anytime soon. [Wiz via Crunchgear]