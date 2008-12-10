Ultimate Portable Sewing Machine to Make Clothing Companies Margins Increase



At last, good news for worldwide economy. A Bangladeshi company has released the SmartStitch, a portable sewing machine that will allow clothing factory workers to produce 24/7, with obvious benefits.

Think about it. The more all these people work in all those weird countries, the more clothes there will be, and the cheaper the manufacturing will result. Result: Increased profit margins for manufacturers, free entertainment for those workers/slaves/kids slaves no matter about where they are, and exactly the same quality for your jeans, shirts, jackets, and sneakers, at the same price.

See? ! Everyone wins! [The Onion]