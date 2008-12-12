How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

UK Police Want 'Crime Breathalyzers' For PCs

The UK police have a dream that one day, even the most technologically illiterate in their ranks can pop a device into a computer that will automatically flag illegal activity on the hard drive.

Charlie McMurdie, architect of the UK's Police Central E-crime Unit (PCeU), said that it would be ideal if the device were as easy to use as a breathalyzer, making it possible for frontline officers to instantly extract data from the growing number of computers seized in raids. Currently it takes six to 12 months to get data back from analysis.

McMurdie also envisions a "central forensic server" that would allow experts from across the UK to login and analyse information. For example, a bank that suspects a cyber crime has been committed could plug their hard drive into the server and have it analyzed by experts at a distance. McMurdie has even gone so far as to discuss this plan with the FBI. Naturally, privacy issues and the plausibility of these ideas are open to debate. [Silicon via Slashdot Image via eyeliam]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles