How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

T-Shirt Explodes Keytar and Other Vintage Music Tech

Last week we admired the technically and artistically gorgeous Gameboy Exploded shirt. This week, we see even more of our favourite retro technologies anatomically explored in t-shirt form.

Exploded Explosion, $US10, features some of the most iconic musical gadgets of the past along with a taste of the internal circuitry that made them work. No iPods or Walkmen here, we're talking a keytar, 8-track, boombox and turntable. You know, the good stuff.

Now just to go back in time 20 years and start a non-ironic keytar band so that all of our dreams will be complete. [Oddica via Fashionably Geek]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles