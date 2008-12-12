T-Shirt Explodes Keytar and Other Vintage Music Tech

Last week we admired the technically and artistically gorgeous Gameboy Exploded shirt. This week, we see even more of our favourite retro technologies anatomically explored in t-shirt form.

Exploded Explosion, $US10, features some of the most iconic musical gadgets of the past along with a taste of the internal circuitry that made them work. No iPods or Walkmen here, we're talking a keytar, 8-track, boombox and turntable. You know, the good stuff.

Now just to go back in time 20 years and start a non-ironic keytar band so that all of our dreams will be complete. [Oddica via Fashionably Geek]