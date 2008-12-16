Toasty Charger is Part of a Power-Packed Battery Breakfast

Over the last few years, pop culture has become enamoured with all things toast (and bacon). Everyone loves a cool toaster—except this one isn't cooking up bread. It's powering-up your gadgets.

The "Toasting Charger" concept by Hyun-A Ko is designed to charge your batteries like a toaster cooks bread to a golden brown. Just slide in a lithium ion battery, push down the handle and wait for it to pop up fully charged. There is even a colour coded light on the side to keep you informed on the battery's progress. I love the idea—but, alas, it is only a concept at the moment. [Yanko]