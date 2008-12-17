T-Mobile Is Getting the 8MP Samsung Pixon M8800L Cameraphone Too

Recall that Samsung 8MP shooter that was previously spied in blurrycam photos with T-Mo branding, but then spotted in the FCC's filing cabinets with AT&T's 3G livery? Well, the FCC sleuths over at Boy Genius have dug up the same phone, now designated the T929 and equipped with 1700MHz support for T-Mobile's 3G network after all. Now no one gets left out. T-Mobile folks also have the 8.1MP Sony Ericsson C905 to look forward to as well. [FCC via Boy Genius]