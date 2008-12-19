T-Mobile Eliminating Handset Upgrade Fee

Effective immediately, T-Mobile is eliminating the $18 fee it charges customers to upgrade to a new phone. I'm glad to see that T-Mo came to their senses here—penalizing a customer for upgrading is ridiculous.

From the press release:

T-Mobile is pleased to announce that beginning yesterday, the company has ditched the handset upgrade fee for customers. The elimination of the $US18 upgrade fee applies across-the-board to all handsets (including the T-Mobile G1) and in all channels (e.g., retail, online, etc.). With consumers watching every dollar this holiday season, the savings come at a perfect time. Note however this is NOT a holiday promotion, as there is no specified end date; it's just another way T-Mobile is thanking its loyal customers.

We can only hope other carriers that continue to charge these fees will follow suit.