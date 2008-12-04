TiVo And DMG To Launch Broadband Radio In Early 2009

Following hot on the heels of their "Movie Of The Week" service, TiVo announced yesterday they'll be launching broadband radio in conjunction with radio network DMG (aka Nova and Vega). The service looks set for a March launch, with customers to receive the service upgrade free of charge.
Radio and TiVo doesn't seem the most natural of partnerships, since one relies on a screen and the other, well... doesn't. But according to DMG's Cathy O'Connor the fit is a good one, with plans to use the screen first as a menu and ultimately for branding related images.
When asked if there were plans to incorporate more radio stations into their growing empire, TiVo were typically tight lipped. However, they did indicate they were considering generic radio options overseas, with views to possibly launch kids' radio within the service.
