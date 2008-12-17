Tilt-Shift Photography On the iPhone, Sorry Starving Artists

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Tilt-shift photography, the popular but fashionable method of making big objects look like tiny models, is now on the iPhone. That's good for pretty much everyone who isn't planning their innovative tilt-shift art show.

The application is aptly called TiltShift. It costs $US2, and while it doesn't use traditional tilt-shift lenses, the software adds some blur filters to create the illusion. The user selects the part of the image to be in focus/tiny, and the software feathers the surrounding area appropriately.

We're not sure that TiltShift's simple, even if effective filters are worth $US2 to us, but the free clone app that's surely just days away will be a fantastic way to kill 10 minutes. [TiltShift via Wired]

