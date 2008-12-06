TikiTag RFID Tag Programming Kit Gives You Wireless Powers

RFID tags are everywhere these days, from your passport to your anti-theft devices, but now you can use them for your own good or evil projects with this easy-to-use kit.

The TikiTag RFID Tag Programming Kit is a simple kit that includes a USB RFID reader and a bunch of RFID stickers. You can program each sticker to trigger any number of actions on your computer, allowing you to do things like swipe your phone over the reader to bring up your address book or your iPod to open iTunes. Really, it's up to you to come up with the most creative ways to use this thing. [ThinkGeek]