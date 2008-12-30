Three-OLED-Screened, 28-Inch Gaming Laptop Sure is a Nice Idea

I never quite understood gaming laptops, what with them being heavy, bulky and priced exorbitantly. But hey, if you're going to do it, you might as well go all-out and design one with three screens.

The Prime Gaming Laptop is a concept design by Kyle Cherry, and it's ridiculous. Yes, it's a 26-inch notebook. Since it's a concept, it's full of all sorts of magical features like all three screens being OLEDs and it folding up into the size of a 13-inch notebook.

If you discount the fact that there's no way you could stuff everything needed to power a gaming notebook with three screens into this design and the costs required for the screens along running over $US10,000, it's certainly nice looking. Maybe in 5-10 years we'll see stuff like this, but this is a classic example of a designer making a pretty picture and then BSing some specs to make it sound feasible. [Kyle Cherry via New Launches]