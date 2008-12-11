Those New-Fangled USB Music Sticks Are Nowhere To Be Found

Leigh Stark over at APC was cynical about the new album on a USB-stick DDA technology we saw last week. Hell, so was I. But Leigh decided to try and check it out anyway, except for the fact that he couldn't find them anywhere... That's right, either we were both wrong and the whole "album on a USB stick" concept is proving massively popular beyond anyone's wildest expectations, or (more likely) nobody cares and the whole thing was more PR than an actual product release. Considering Leigh actually asked in store at some of the biggest music shops (that were supposed to have them) and got funny looks, it's not looking too promising for the new format. Head on over to APC to read the full account...

[APCMag]